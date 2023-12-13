Photos: Small Business of the Month

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, honored Santa Clarita Magazine and its publishers, Moe, Linda and Alex Hafizi, as the Small Business of the Month for December at City Hall on Tuesday.
Habeba Mostafa
