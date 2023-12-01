Safety Tips for Uber Riders in Oxnard

It seems as though everyone in Oxnard has gotten into the habit of using ridesharing apps. These vehicles offer the convenience of an almost immediate pickup and an efficient way to get you to your destination. However, these services are not without their risks, and you could find yourself in an accident.

If this has happens to you, your first step after getting a thorough medical checkup is to schedule an initial consultation with Uber accident attorneys who can explain your legal options and help you fight for your rights. Here are some important tips to keep in mind when riding in an Uber to ensure your safety.

Call For Your Ride While Inside

There is no need for you to stand out in the open while waiting for the vehicle to arrive. By ordering a ride while you are still inside, you minimize your exposure to possible dangerous situations or weather. There is no need for you to stress over the possibility of missing your driver since the app will alert you when they are about to arrive.

Verify the Car and Driver

No matter how much you are in a rush to get to your destination, take a second to make sure that you are being picked up by whomever the app sent to get you. Make sure the driver’s name and the car’s make, model, and license plate coincide with the information the Uber app provided you. Never get in a car that does not match this description.

Hear the Driver Confirm Your Name

Besides what you can do to verify the identity of the driver and the car, the driver will also want to ensure that they are picking up the right person by calling your name out loud. If they cannot provide you with your name when asked, deny the ride.

Ride In the Back

If you are going to be riding alone, sit in the back seat near the door. This will allow you to leave the vehicle quickly should you feel that you are in an unsafe situation. You will also ride much more comfortably by having sufficient personal space around.

Wear a Seatbelt

Statistics have shown that riders in any type of vehicle that wear seatbelts do much better in the event of an accident. Get into the habit of using the seatbelt every time you ride in a moving vehicle.

Share Your Details

Let your loved ones know that you will be riding an Uber. Also, share the trip’s status by using the in-app feature. This will include the driver’s name and photograph, the car’s license plate, and the location. They will also be informed of your ETA and can track the progress of your trip along the way.

Follow Your Intuition

If for any reason you do not feel safe while riding in an Uber, pay attention to your gut feeling. There is a way for you to call 911 through the app by pressing the emergency button. There is no need to worry about offending a driver who makes you feel unsafe. Simply end the ride and request to be dropped off at the nearest spot where you will feel safe. Your safety is always more important than anything else.