Santa Clarita to be hit by two storm systems this week 

Santa Clarita residents can expect to have a wet week as two storm systems make their way across Southern California.

“The first system is going to impact Southern California late tonight through Monday night,” National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Thompson said Sunday. “For the Santa Clarita Valley, it’ll be dry today, but then late tonight, you’ll start seeing increasing chances of rain.”

Monday will also experience a 30 to 50% chance of rain early in the day, with the likelihood increasing to 60 to 65% in the night. Tuesday will then see scattered showers as the system passes through.

“The second storm moves through Wednesday through Friday,” Thompson said. “This one looks to be more significant. Definitely going to be a high likelihood of rain Wednesday through Friday across the entire area.”

From Sunday through Tuesday, Santa Clarita will likely see a quarter-inch of rain. However, the second storm system will likely produce 2 to 3 inches of rainfall from Wednesday through Friday.

