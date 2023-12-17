Santa Clarita to be hit by two storm systems this week 

Santa Clarita residents can expect to have a wet week as two storm systems make their way across Southern California.
“The first system is going to impact Southern California late tonight through Monday night,” National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Thompson said Sunday. “For the Santa Clarita Valley, it’ll be dry today, but then late tonight, you’ll start seeing increasing chances of rain.”
Monday will also experience a 30 to 50% chance of rain early in the day, with the likelihood increasing to 60 to 65% in the night. Tuesday will then see scattered showers as the system passes through.
“The second storm moves through Wednesday through Friday,” Thompson said. “This one looks to be more significant. Definitely going to be a high likelihood of rain Wednesday through Friday across the entire area.”
From Sunday through Tuesday, Santa Clarita will likely see a quarter-inch of rain. However, the second storm system will likely produce 2 to 3 inches of rainfall from Wednesday through Friday.
The current forecast for Santa Clarita, as predicted by the NWS as of the publication of this story, is as follows:
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
- Monday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Monday night: A chance of showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Tuesday night: Rain likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
- Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
- Thursday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
- Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
- Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
- Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.