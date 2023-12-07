Schiavo announces re-election bid

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced she has officially filed to run for re-election to continue representing the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Serving our community in the Assembly has been the honor of a lifetime — I am eager to continue the work we’ve started and would be grateful to serve another term in office,” Schiavo said in a news release. “In our first year, we have worked hard to deliver for our community on housing affordability, homelessness solutions, health care access, community safety, and constantly fighting for the resources all families need to thrive. I look forward to continuing to do this work and more in the years to come.”

Schiavo has received endorsements from labor unions, organizations, elected officials and stakeholders, including: Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, and dozens of her colleagues in the Assembly; California Democratic Party; Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles; California Professional Firefighters; Sierra Club; California Environmental Voters; Equality California; California Federation of Labor; LA/OC Building and Constructions Trades; SEIU California; CA State Laborers; National Union of Healthcare Workers; Teamsters Joint Council 42; California Teachers Association; ILWU Southern California District Council; Southern California Armenian Democrats; and California Women’s List.

“Assemblywoman Schiavo came to Sacramento to get things done for her community and in her first year in office she delivered,” Rivas said in the news release from Schiavo’s campaign. “From housing affordability to homelessness solutions to health care access, Assemblywoman Schiavo passed legislation with bipartisan support to make people’s lives better. Assemblywoman Schiavo has my full support.”

“Assemblywoman Schiavo got to work starting on day one, securing an historic $20 million for AD 40 in critical infrastructure investments to protect our water, support our schools and kids, clean our environment, and bring solutions to homelessness and those struggling in today’s economy,” Schiavo’s campaign said in the release. “She also brought a dedicated veteran services officer to Santa Clarita, something veterans have been asking to have for years to help veterans connect with needed support and services.”

Prior to serving in office, Schiavo was a small business owner and nurse advocate working for 13 years with the California Nurses Association. She worked for 20 years in the labor movement, the release said, adding that she also co-founded an organization that has delivered more than 50,000 meals to people in need, helped secure housing for veterans and seniors, and increased resources to keep communities safe.