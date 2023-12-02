Schiavo joins bipartisan Assembly Select Committee on Retail Theft

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced her appointment to the bipartisan Assembly Select Committee on Retail Theft. This committee is poised to address the issue of retail theft to explore and adopt comprehensive solutions to this growing issue.

The select committee is composed of members representing areas most impacted by retail theft. “This diverse representation is crucial to understanding the nuanced challenges faced by communities throughout the state,” said a news release from Schiavo’s office.

“This committee is a unique opportunity to bring together voices from all corners of our state, uniting in the common goal of combating retail theft,” Schiavo said in the release. “By working collaboratively across party lines, we can identify effective policy solutions that will have a positive impact on our local businesses, consumers and communities.”

The committee will serve as a forum for engaging impacted stakeholders, including large retailers, small businesses, criminal justice reform advocates, law enforcement, workers, and impacted members of the public.

“I look forward to collaborating with my fellow committee members and engaging all stakeholders to gain insights that will inform our next steps. This Select Committee will provide a platform for constructive dialogue and contribute to the development of impactful solutions to retail theft,” added Schiavo.