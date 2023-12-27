SCV law enforcement: 16 DUI arrests over holiday weekend 

Fatal crash on Highway 14 being investigated for possible DUI, per CHP report

Law enforcement officials in the Santa Clarita Valley arrested 16 people on suspicion of driving under the influence during the holiday weekend, including two involved in fatal collisions, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office saw 13 arrested, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station had three arrests from Friday to Monday, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the station.

Borbon added that most DUI arrests are handled by the CHP.

The CHP was holding a maximum enforcement period during the Christmas period, which entails CHP officers being on the lookout for drivers speeding but also impaired drivers, according to a CHP news release. Another CHP news release stated that 900 DUI arrests were made across the state during that period and 20 people were killed in traffic collisions.

The first fatal collision of the holiday period occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway when a vehicle hit a pedestrian while traveling approximately 50 mph, according to a CHP report of the incident. The decedent, a 43-year-old Canyon Country man, was running westbound across both sides of Sierra Highway at approximately 5:35 p.m. when he was struck directly by the driver of a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, according to the report.

“Due to (the victim)’s failure to yield the right-of-way to vehicles upon a highway, (the victim) was struck by the front right of the Chevrolet Silverado,” according to the CHP report by Officer Holeman.

The decedent’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

The second fatal collision occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Sunday on the southbound Highway 14, south of Placerita Canyon Road, when a 2010 Chevrolet coupe appeared to veer from the main portion of the road and onto the right shoulder, according to the CHP report of the incident. The report added that the passenger of the vehicle was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries after the vehicle crashed into a guardrail and then a concrete barrier.

The decedent has been identified as Emilio Carbajal Cruz, 27, of Long Beach.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old Long Beach man, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with suspected major injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact the CHP Newhall-area office at 661-600-1600.

The CHP will be holding another maximum enforcement period for New Year’s weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m., according to a CHP news release.