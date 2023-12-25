SCV Water announces Gladbach scholarship available

News release

Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president, and longtime local, state, and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now available on the Association of California Water Agencies website.

This annual ACWA Scholarship awards $2,500 to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

“We’re excited for this scholarship opportunity to open for the 2024/25 school year,” SCV Water President Gary Martin said in a news release. “Not only will this opportunity provide support to students in need, but it will also attract and retain future talent into the water industry, which is part of Jerry’s legacy – to inspire the next generation of water professionals.”

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded through the ACWA Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited University of California or California State University.

Scholarship applications are now open through March 1. For a list of qualifications and eligibility requirements, and a link to the online application system, visit the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship page: www.acwa.com/about/scholarships/edward-g-jerry-gladbach-scholarship.

Gladbach was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was vice president at the time of his passing and served as CLWA president from 1987 to 1991.



One of the many projects he championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. The plant more than doubled the agency’s capacity for treating imported water. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991. He served on the SCV Water Board until his death in July 2022.