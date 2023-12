Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a Sigalert was issued for a closure of the No. 1 and 2 lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 5 south of Templin Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

“Around 2:45 p.m. someone called in a semi-truck blocking the lane. We arrived on scene, issued a Sigalert and then a tow truck came and took it out of there,” Brandt said.

The Sigalert was lifted nearly two hours later. There were no reported injuries or transports.