A Santa Clarita Transit bus and an SUV were involved in a collision ot the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Scott at 5:32 p.m. on Thursday.

The SUV sustained serious damage.

First responders were dispatched, including two ambulances. Among those treated were minors.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal