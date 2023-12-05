Upgrades OK’ed for McBean Parkway 

The Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday traffic changes to McBean Parkway that’s meant to improve circulation around the SCV’s only hospital.

The work is centered around McBean from the hospital to nearby Orchard Village Road, according to city officials.

“The project will realign the existing medians east and west of Orchard Village Road and install street improvements along the frontage of HMNH, providing for the addition of a dedicated right-turn pocket on westbound McBean Parkway into the hospital for improved emergency services access,” according to an agenda report prepared by Shannon Pickett of the city’s Public Works Department.

The work is also going to result in a dedicated right-turn pocket from eastbound McBean Parkway onto southbound Orchard Village Road to improve eastbound afternoon traffic on McBean Parkway.

City officials said the work is part of the Henry Mayo Hospital Master Plan and supports the city’s strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025, according to Pickett’s report.

The plan was first created in 2017, according to the city, but awaited funding until the city was received a $1.12 million grant through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The city credited Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, with his help in securing the funding through the act’s “Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending.