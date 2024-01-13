Blood drive to be held in honor of Clinkunbroomer 

A blood drive in memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer is scheduled to take place at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In partnership with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and Kim Clinkunbroomer, Ryan’s mother, the American Red Cross will be hosting the blood drive in Santa Clarita later this month.

“In honoring Kim’s wishes, the event is to be held in Santa Clarita where Ryan was raised, attended school and lived with his fiancée Brittany (Lindsey),” stated the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station official Instagram page. “We ask that you help us honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s memory by donating blood to this worthy cause.”

Those interested in donating blood will be automatically entered for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two guests to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed while on duty in Palmdale on Sept. 16. The man accused of killing Clinkunbroomer, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff Sept. 18 and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder charges.