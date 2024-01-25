Body found on SB 5 truck route tunnel    

A body was found in the southbound Interstate 5 truck route tunnel in the Newhall Pass just after 10 a.m. Thursday, and the death was suspected to be due to suicide, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall office, the CHP received calls about a body lying on the right shoulder of the Interstate 5 southbound truck route’s second tunnel just south of the Highway 14 connector at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“Upon arriving at the scene, Newhall area units performed CPR on the pedestrian,” stated Greengard in a text message to The Signal. “After the Fire Department arrived, a paramedic pronounced the pedestrian deceased.”

The decedent’s vehicle was located on the overcrossing from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Highway 14, added Greengard.

“Preliminary information indicates it was likely a suicide, but the investigation will continue until confirmed,” Greengard said in the text message.

The southbound Interstate 5 truck route at Highway 14 is closed as of the publication of this story, added Greengard.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.