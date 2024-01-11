College Briefs for Jan. 11

Local student named to Newman University dean’s list

Newman University has released its 2023 fall dean’s list, which includes Danielle Rodriguez, of Santa Clarita.

A total of 413 undergraduate students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Newman University, in Wichita, Kansas, is a Catholic university named for St. John Henry Newman and founded by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ for the purpose of empowering graduates to transform society. Newman meets the needs of traditional first-time students, returning adults, and graduate students through more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs.

Local students named to honor roll at Oregon State

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for summer 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University, including the following local students:

• Dae Hun Park, of Canyon Country, post baccalaureate, computer science.

• William C. Hill, of Santa Clarita, senior, computer science.

• Garrett C. Mcmillan, of Santa Clarita, junior, computer science.

• Connor P. Radding, of Santa Clarita, sophomore, computer science.

• Sophia E. Bruno, of Valencia, sophomore, architectural engineering.

A total of 3,385 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.