Council to discuss Parks Commission vacancy   

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to consider naming someone to fill the opening on its Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission at the council’s next meeting Tuesday.

A vacancy was created in November with the death of Don Cruikshank, a well-known longtime local business leader, who had served as Councilman Bill Miranda’s appointee since February 2016.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Miranda spoke highly of both the applicants who filed as of the Dec. 19 deadline.

Ultimately, he was planning to submit the name of Rob Cruikshank, Don’s son, to fill the opening, he said.

While the agenda has yet to be announced, city officials confirmed Wednesday the nomination was expected to be on there when it’s released Thursday afternoon.

“There were only two applicants. The other one was Di Thompson, who I think very highly of and I would absolutely consider her for another position should that opportunity come up,” Miranda said. “But for this one, I chose Rob.”

Following in the family footsteps, Rob Cruikshank also runs an events company, 24/7 Events, which is based in Valencia on Hancock Parkway.

Rob’s father, Don, moved to Newhall in 1957, and the College of the Canyons alum went on to start AV Equipment Rentals and 24/7 Event Rentals, which have won several local awards.

Thompson is a local Realtor and board member for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, who also leads its Black Business Council, in addition to working with local nonprofit organizations.

Each council member nominates one person to each commission, which other council members traditionally honor with a unanimous confirmation vote.

The five-member Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission meets on the first Thursday of the month, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. It discusses outreach and programming efforts at the various city facilities, including the more than three dozen parks throughout the city and its community centers.