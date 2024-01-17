Deputies: One transported to hospital after vehicle hits motorcycle 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle hit a motorcycle Monday afternoon near the intersection of Smyth Drive and Copper Hill Drive, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies responded to a call reporting a traffic collision on the 28000 block of Smyth Drive at approximately 4:03 p.m. and arrived at the scene minutes later, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at roughly the same time and transported the driver of the motorcycle at 4:09 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. The nature of the person’s injuries at the time of transport was not immediately available. 

Hoslet added that the collision is not believed to have been caused by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

