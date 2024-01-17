Deputies: One transported to hospital after vehicle hits motorcycle 

One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle hit a motorcycle Monday afternoon near the intersection of Smyth Drive and Copper Hill Drive, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a traffic collision on the 28000 block of Smyth Drive at approximately 4:03 p.m. and arrived at the scene minutes later, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at roughly the same time and transported the driver of the motorcycle at 4:09 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. The nature of the person’s injuries at the time of transport was not immediately available.

Hoslet added that the collision is not believed to have been caused by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.