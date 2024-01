Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies apprehended two burglary suspects in Newhall on Thursday afternoon, according to first responder emergency radio dispatch traffic.

Deputies held the two suspects at gunpoint before entering the location on the 23000 block of Valle del Oro shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to radio dispatch traffic.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.