Mini goldendoodles are smaller versions of the popular goldendoodle breed. What they lack in size, this breed makes up for in intelligence because mini goldendoodles can learn many commands and make great companions. That said, if you want to train a mini goldendoodle, it’s important to focus on training them properly with positive reinforcement and even professional training, depending on your needs.

Read on to learn more about how to train a mini goldendoodle.

What Is a Mini Goldendoodle?

The mini goldendoodle has been around since the 1990s. It’s a mixture of miniature poodles and golden retriever dog breeds. The result is a small to medium-sized dog that has the intelligence of a poodle and the friendliness of a golden retriever. This makes the mini goldendoodles easy to train, care for, and keep as pets. Mini goldendoodles are also abundant because of their high demand, so while they might cost you, they’re a dog breed you can get your hands on.

4 Tips for How to Train a Mini Goldendoodle

Training a mini goldendoodle isn’t challenging if you go into the process with a few strategies to help you get started. Learn about some of our training tips below.

1. Positive Reinforcement

First and foremost, positive reinforcement is the key to training any dog, including the mini goldendoodle. In fact, positive reinforcement is even more important for emotionally intelligent breeds like the mini goldendoodle because they can develop bad behaviors from negative training techniques.

The primary principle of positive reinforcement is that you need to avoid scolding your dog. Instead, reward your dog with food, treats, or toys when they do a good job. The tone of your voice and body language also play a role here. Make sure you’re positive all-around for the best results.

2. Keep Training Sessions Short and Consistent

Mini goldendoodles are high-energy dogs. Therefore, it’s common for them to lose their focus during long training sessions. To avoid this problem, we recommend short training sessions (less than 30 minutes) that happen consistently. You can devise your schedule, but try to train them more than once per day and stick to your schedule for consistency.

3. Socialization Training

One of the most important things you can do for any dog is socialization training. Essentially, this gives your mini goldendoodle some people skills, and it will also help them interact with other dogs. When it comes to socialization training, you don’t have to go crazy. Try to start at a young age and take your dog to places where other people have dogs to start the process. From there, you can fine-tune any behaviors you dislike.

4. Start Young

This will only be possible for people who adopt a mini goldendoodle that’s 2-3 years old, but you should start as young as possible. The best time to start training a dog is at the six-month mark, and mini goldendoodles will start to form a bond with you and respect you at this point. If you adopt a puppy or have a young mini goldendoodle, start training them sooner rather than later.

Can You Train a Mini Goldendoodle Yourself?

Yes, you can train a mini goldendoodle yourself. If you take the time to learn about the best dog training practices and follow the tips we cover, you shouldn’t have any problems training your dog. Make sure you start when they’re young for the highest success rate and only use positive reinforcement. Never get aggressive or mean with your mini goldendoodle because it’s cruel and ineffective.

When Should You Have a Professional Train Your Mini Goldendoodle?

You should have a professional train your mini goldendoodle when you’re not having success. If you can’t seem to train away bad behaviors, it might be time to get some help from a trainer. Additionally, you should also consider a professional trainer if you want the dog to become a service dog, athletic dog, or show dog.

There are also other types of specialized training available for therapy dog work and other types of work dog roles. While this can be done yourself, you’ll have better success with professionals.

Start Training Your Mini Goldendoodle Today

Miniature goldendoodles are great companions, but they’re even better companions when you learn how to train them. Whether you train a mini goldendoodle yourself or seek help from a professional trainer, it’s best to start young, focus on socialization, and begin teaching commands with positive feedback.

As long as you follow those tips, you shouldn’t have any issues getting started. And remember, you can always work with a professional if it doesn’t work out.