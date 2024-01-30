Incumbent leads in 40th District fundraising  

With the primary election less than six weeks away, the incumbent reported a hefty fundraising advantage in the state Assembly’s 40th District race, according to campaign finance forms due Thursday.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, reported an ending cash balance of slightly more than $856,000 as of Jan. 20. Her challenger Patrick Gipson, a retired Republican sheriff’s deputy from Porter Ranch, had just over $45,000 in the campaign war chest for the same time on his Form 460.

Since there are only two candidates in the race, both will advance to November regardless of the outcome of the March 5 Primary Election in California.

In the first three weeks of the election year, Schiavo has spent roughly $71,800, according to campaign finance statements, while Gipson spent about $10,600.

Schiavo raised $992,700 last year based on her Form 460 for the period ending Dec. 31. Gipson’s campaign did not have a Form 460 for the same time period but based on his beginning balance on the forms due Thursday, he raised at least $52,500 in 2023.

Schiavo said she was looking forward to an opportunity to continue her work in Sacramento.

“Serving our community in the Assembly has been the honor of a lifetime — I am eager to continue the work we’ve started and would be grateful to serve another term in office,” according to a statement emailed by campaign spokeswoman Lindsay Bubar. “In our first year, we have worked hard to deliver for our community on housing affordability, homelessness solutions, health care access, community safety and constantly fighting for the resources all families need to thrive. I look forward to continuing to do this work and more in the years to come.”

A statement from Gipson discussed the grassroots aspect of his campaign so far and took a swipe at his opponent.

“I’m knocking on doors and on the phone every day talking to people from this district upset that politicians like Pilar Schiavo are doing the bidding for Sacramento and Silicon Valley special interests,” according to a statement emailed by campaign spokesman Tim Rosales. “They are ready to support a retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy to protect and serve this community.”