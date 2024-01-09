Man and woman steal bikes 

A report of a disturbance at a business on Thursday turned into a grand theft case in which two bicycles were reported stolen — and then were returned to the victim, according to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a call on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at the 22400 block of Market Street in Newhall regarding issues with a business, which was later reported as grand theft, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A man and a woman, both 25 years old, stole two bicycles, according to Borbon.

In addition, “the male adult was also in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspects were later arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station. The bicycles were returned to the victim.”