Man and woman steal bikes 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A report of a disturbance at a business on Thursday turned into a grand theft case in which two bicycles were reported stolen — and then were returned to the victim, according to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies responded to a call on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at the 22400 block of Market Street in Newhall regarding issues with a business, which was later reported as grand theft, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

A man and a woman, both 25 years old, stole two bicycles, according to Borbon.  

In addition, “the male adult was also in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspects were later arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station. The bicycles were returned to the victim.” 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS