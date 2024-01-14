Multiple vehicles broken into in Castaic 

No arrests have been made after several vehicles in Castaic were broken into early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We had a few vehicles broken into and no arrests in the Castaic area,” said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet. “The caller said that there were six or seven male adults wearing hoodies going up to cars in front of houses off of Elk Ridge Road and Ridge Route Road.”

Authorities received the initial call at 3:42 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:50 a.m., although no suspects were found. Hoslet stated that the SCV Sheriff’s Station is still receiving calls from people reporting that their vehicles had been broken into, with the total number of victims currently unknown.

“A few vehicles were tampered with, and vehicles were broken into, but no description of the vehicle the suspects were driving yet, unfortunately,” Hoslet said.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.