One person transported after traffic collision on Highway 14  

One person was transported in unknown condition after a four-vehicle collision on the northbound Highway 14 near Via Princessa on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol called for medical assistance at 4:22 p.m. after four vehicles, including a blue sedan, were involved in a traffic collision on the No. 1 and 2 lanes.

First responders arrived on the scene at 4:28 p.m. They then transported one patient to a hospital, said Rangel. The condition of the victim involved in the collision is unknown as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.