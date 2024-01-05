Planning signs off on second Trader Joe’s location 

Fulfilling local grocery shoppers’ long-held desires for a second spot in the Santa Clarita Valley — particularly for those on the Soledad Canyon Road side of Bouquet Junction — city planners have signed off on a new Trader Joe’s.

The location is set. There are no plans for a grand opening just yet, though.

The city is expected to get a second store for the popular grocer in the Golden Valley retail center anchored by the Target at 19037 Golden Valley Road. The expected space is next to the PetSmart location.

A spokeswoman for the Trader Joe’s corporate office confirmed the news Friday in a phone interview.

“We’ve been part of the community for years so we’re happy to explore a second store,” said Nakia Rohde, public relations manager for Trader Joe’s.

There’s been no timeline established yet for when the work on the conversion of the current retail space is expected to begin, she added.

Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita’s director of economic development, said it’s something grocery shoppers have wanted and called the news “exciting” in a phone interview.

“We’ve heard for years now from the community wanting to see a second Trader Joe’s,” Crawford said. “They’ve submitted plans to Building and Safety to do some tenant improvements that have been signed off by Planning.”

The Golden Valley Center has continued to develop with the area around it, as planners reviewed several proposals over the past year.

“So, there’s a lot of activity over there right now,” Crawford said, referring to previous reports that also have involved a Chick-fil-A potentially going in the center. A Daiso was approved last year for the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the same shopping center. The Japanese dollar store offers more than 100,000 products, according to its website.

The grocery store’s current SCV location is at 26517 Bouquet Canyon Road.