Pursuit through SCV ends on Interstate 405  

A pursuit that began on southbound Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road ended on southbound Interstate 405 near Sherman Way Wednesday morning, according to Officer Luis Quintero, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

“It was a white Lexus, with an excess speed of 120,” said Quintero. The pursuit began at 11:22 a.m. and was terminated at 11:39. The suspect crashed into the center divider, according to Quintero.  

The male suspect was detained. There are no further reports of any additional parties associated with the pursuit, according to Quintero.  

Additional information regarding the suspect is not yet known as of the publication of this story, according to Quintero. 

