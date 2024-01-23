One detained after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Canyon Country 

The person suspected of being the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled on foot Monday evening near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway was detained, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic and law enforcement officials.

The driver reportedly bailed on foot following the traffic collision and took refuge in a house in the 21000 block of Sierra Highway, according to radio dispatch traffic. The driver was ultimately detained by California Highway Patrol officers, according to Sgt. Diego Andrade of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Neither of the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the incident would confirm whether an arrest was made Monday night.

An arrest could not be confirmed by Andrade as the incident was being handled by the CHP, he said. An official at the CHP’s Traffic Management Center also could not confirm if an arrest had been made.

At least one person was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries, but responding agencies provided conflicting information on whether there was one transport, or two.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A CHP officer at the scene reported that one person was transported to a local hospital following the collision.

Rangel said the Fire Department’s information indicated two people were transported. The nature of the injuries was not immediately available.

The CHP’s traffic incident information page reflected that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, though neither CHP nor Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials could immediately confirm that.

According to witnesses on the scene, the victim appeared to be a younger male and the driver appeared to be a man. A witness added that someone familiar with the driver was attempting to establish contact with the driver as of 6:12 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.