What are the best series to watch on Netflix right now?

The beginning of every year is the perfect time to find another favorite show you will want to watch on repeat. It is also an excellent time to binge on a light-hearted movie that doesn’t require much concentration or brain power, as the majority of the energy we need to put on getting our lives back to the normal we were used to before the festive season appeared. The good news is that Netflix has released plenty of new series you need to watch this year.

However, because you have plenty of options at your disposal, you might not know where to start. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, as we have compiled a list of the best shows you need to see. Ready? Let’s discover them.

Money Heist: Berlin

If you are a fan of the Money Heist, you probably know that the explosive final season was not easy to follow. But the new show Money Heist: Berlin proves to be an impressive successor to the famous thriller. The series focuses on an earlier chapter in Pedro Alonso’s life, a criminal genius who is also known under the pseudonym Berlin. The prequel series is set in Paris, where the main character wants to steal some priceless crown jewels.

As was the case with Money Heist, the story is more about the characters and how they evolve rather than about the robbery itself. This is why you will witness a steamy romantic tension from the start with numerous touches of humor, which offer the show memorable moments. So, if you are seeking a sexy, fun and action-packed experience, then Money Heist: Berlin is surely the best option.

Fool Me Once

Many think that the Harlan Coben thrillers are not as clever as some might say, but one thing is sure: these series are very watchable. So, each time a fresh adaptation of the novelist appears, it quickly catches the public’s attention, which also happened with Fool Me Once this time and Stay Close two years ago.

The story focuses on a widow who has uncovered some evidence that her husband might be alive as he faked his death. It sounds thrilling, isn’t it?

Lupin

Are you ready for the third season of the anticipated Lupin series, where you will discover more about Assane (Omar Sy) and his complex mind? It has been a long time since the new release, but now, fans can finally see what happened with the sneaky and beloved protagonist after all the rollercoaster he went through in season 2.

Because of the past events, Assane is not welcomed in Paris, as he is one of the most wanted men in France. He did clear Babakar’s name and put Hubert Pellegrini in cuffs, but now he can’t return to Paris to patch things up with his family. As expected, the series will have twists and further villains, so we can only hope the protagonist will make it out unscathed.

Or, if you don’t think you have time to watch a series, you can always opt for an all-time classic movie, like Spiderman, that again is as full of action as Lupin. If you are a super fan and have seen all the films with Spiderman, then you need to have a figurine with Miles Morales as Spidey. This way, you will have something that will always remind you of your favorite superhero.

The Crown

The mix of fiction and fact always caught the attention of the audiences, as it is always interesting to get a glimpse into the life of real people, especially if we are talking about royal ones. So, wouldn’t you want to learn more about the private lives of one of the most known families worldwide? You probably do, don’t you?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy are stunning portrayals of Philip and young Elizabeth, who have a relationship that needs to survive a lot of pressure, including public gaze and a duty for the country. Then, you also have glimpses of another era of monarchy and can find more about the problematic marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The show was nominated for various awards and is a game-changer for Netflix because it brought plenty of acclaim, prestige, and a new audience, with people subscribing to the platform particularly to watch The Crown. Lavish and beautifully acted, the series offers the best images of a royal world we thought we knew and the people we admired so closely from afar.

Are you ready to discover all the insights and gossip about the royal families?

The Fall of the House of Usher

Horror fans will also have options to watch, especially since they can become mesmerized by The Fall of the House of Usher. Mike Flanagan, the creator of the Midnight Mass miniseries and Haunting anthology, brought another amazing show that is different from everything made before. Just think about it as Succession with a supernatural twist, where you can see the narcissistic world of Ushers, who build a fortune on immoral dealings, but now they get a taste of their own medicine. The works of Edgar Allan Poe inspire the series, and you will witness how these characters’ lives descend into gruesome chaos.

The Fall of the House of Usher is definitely not for the faint-hearted, but otherwise, it is a mesmerizing show that will capture the audience’s attention.

Sex Education

If you are a Sex Education fan, we have both good and bad news. The good news is that the series has returned with more comedic timing and moments of relatable exploration of sex, but this is the final season of the series.

Although the fourth chapter may be the farewell for the show, that doesn’t mean it will be short of character development, twists and emotional goodbyes.

The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill as the monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia for the last time, the third season of The Witcher continues the adventure of the character with Princess Ciri of Cintra and sorcerer Yennefer as the world in which they all live has descended into war. Full of fast-paced action, bizarre creatures and wonderful and weird characters, it comes as no one’s surprise why this series has become so beloved by the audience over the years. Season 3 is the end time for Cavill in the role of the lead character, as the stage is already set for the arrival of Liam Hemsworth.

Which one of these series do you want to watch next?