Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday evening by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office. 

A white sedan was observed traveling northbound on Interstate 5, near the Highway 14 interchange, at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Greengard. CHP officers then made a traffic stop due to suspicion of DUI. 

CHP officers found two minors in the car, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old, along with the adult driver, according to Greengard. 

The woman was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and was released on citation on Monday. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

