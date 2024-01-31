Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment 

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday evening by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

A white sedan was observed traveling northbound on Interstate 5, near the Highway 14 interchange, at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Greengard. CHP officers then made a traffic stop due to suspicion of DUI.

CHP officers found two minors in the car, a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old, along with the adult driver, according to Greengard.

The woman was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and was released on citation on Monday.