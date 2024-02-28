Alexander Bonfiglio wins California Jaycee scholarship

News release

The California Jaycee Foundation announced that Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 scholarship resulting from the organization’s annual competition completed in January.

“The pool of candidates statewide that submitted applications was very strong this year, making our choices very difficult,” Mary Alessandra-Cook, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee at The California Jaycee Foundation, said in a news release. “We are pleased to award Alexander a $1,000 scholarship from California and recognize his success in our competition. Further, we are delighted to forward his application to the United States Jaycees national competition where, if selected, he would be awarded an additional $1,500 in scholarship funds.”

Bonfiglio is an Eagle Scout whose project was the creation of five small lending libraries located at a veterans housing area, retirement home and a mobile home park. While maintaining a 4.74 cumulative GPA, he also volunteered several hundred hours working in his community on behalf of Children’s Hunger Fund and the Canyon County Little League where he and his father rectified a drainage problem on the field and bullpens.

“This is impressive because he is already applying his engineering knowledge to real problems with good solutions,” the Jaycees’ release said. “While he seeks a degree in electrical engineering, he gives proof to the idea that the scientific method applies to many tasks.”

Bonfiglio also shares his academic prowess with others as a part time tutor with Mathnasium and as a private tutor to peers and junior students. A member of the California Scholarship Foundation and the National Honor Society, he belongs to and supports the Asian Student Alliance and the “Z-Club,” an organization that works to empower women.

“The 2024 applicant cadre is an exceptionally skilled collective that portends an exciting future for California or wherever they chose to work in the world,” Jim McMahon, president of the California Jaycee Foundation, said in the release. “We believe Alexander’s proven interest in supporting his community demonstrates the beginning of what we hope will be a fulfilling life helping others.”