Anti-Racism Coalition to hosts Sunday forum with NAACP

News release

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the NAACP to its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

Following the service, SCV NAACP President Valerie Bradford will offer a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the group’s activities throughout the past year, including several events held in partnership with St. Stephen’s Parish.

This will be followed by a panel of NAACP members discussing the strides the organization has made in creating racial harmony in the community since its inception in 2021 and their goals for the future. Representatives from SCV NAACP will also host a voter registration table for new voters or those who may have recently moved to the community.

The forum will be held in Spurling Hall at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia. For additional information, contact Mary Jo Higginbotham by phone at 661-645-6037 or by email at [email protected].