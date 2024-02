Photos by Oscar Sol/The Signal

A box truck collided with a guardrail on the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Golden Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon, leading the California Highway Patrol to shut down the on-ramp for two hours, according to the CHP’s traffic incident information page. The incident was reported to CHP at around 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday. CHP officers reported that there was damage to a roadway sign and 30 feet of guardrail. The incident was reported as closed at 4:30 p.m.