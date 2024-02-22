Burkhart announces candidacy for City Council

News release

Tim Burkhart, a longtime Santa Clarita resident and current chair of the city Planning Commission, has officially announced his candidacy for Santa Clarita City Council District 1.

“With a career spanning over four decades at Six Flags and extensive service as a planning commissioner, Burkhart brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the city,” said the announcement from his campaign.

“My biggest motivation is continued public service,” Burkhart said in the release. “After retirement, I have been afforded the time to take on a larger role in leading our community. My over 20 years of experience as a planning commissioner, combined with my extensive background in city affairs, positions me well to make a significant impact as a council member. I am committed to maintaining the high standards our city is known for, with a focus on incremental improvements that serve our district.”

Burkhart is a former corporate vice president at Six Flags, overseeing maintenance and construction for all North American parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.

In that role he was “a key player in international park development (and) has demonstrated unparalleled leadership and innovation,” the release said. “His commitment to the community extends beyond his professional achievements, evidenced by his active participation in various local organizations and boards, including the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., the Valley Industry Association, and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.”

“I am dedicated to supporting and facilitating economic growth, ensuring public safety, and enhancing our city’s quality of life,” Burkhart added. “My extensive experience, both as a planning commissioner and a business leader, equips me with the insights and skills needed to foster a thriving, secure, and vibrant Santa Clarita. I am excited about the opportunity to serve our community in this new capacity and to work collaboratively to address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

With his announcement, Burkhart invites the residents of Santa Clarita to join him in envisioning and working toward a brighter future for the city, the release said, adding that his campaign “will focus on leveraging his experience, leadership, and dedication to ensure Santa Clarita remains a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

The 2024 election is the first Santa Clarita City Council election in which council members will be elected by district rather than at large. In the race for District 1, Burkhart will be running against his fellow planning commissioner, Patsy Ayala, who announced her candidacy in November.

The other seat on the November 2024 ballot is District 3, in which incumbent Councilman Jason Gibbs is expected to seek re-election.

For more information on the switch to districts, go to signalscv.com/2023/05/city-oks-district-based-map-for-next-election.