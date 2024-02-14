Charter College launches diagnostic sonography program

News release

Charter College has announced the opening of its newest program, the associate of applied science in diagnostic medical sonography. This marks the third medical program to be launched at the Canyon Country location.

The AAS in diagnostic medical sonography program equips students with the knowledge and practical skills necessary to excel in this dynamic and vital health care field, the college said in a news release.

“Through comprehensive curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and expert faculty, our program aims to prepare graduates to make a significant contribution in the health care industry, enhancing patient care within the community,” the release said. “The AAS in diagnostic medical sonography empowers health care professionals with essential skills in critical thinking, problem solving and contemporary issues.”

Graduates at the entry level are equipped to fulfill sonography and community needs. This program integrates didactic instruction, hands-on lab applications, and immersive clinical rotations in hospitals, clinics and health care agencies.

Charter College is now enrolling for the AAS in diagnostic medical sonography program. Classes start June 17. For more information, call 888-200-9942 or visit www.chartercollege.edu.