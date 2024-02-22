CHP: LASD unit struck while assisting disabled vehicle on I-5 

The California Highway Patrol responded to a minor collision Tuesday night that happened on Interstate 5 after a Sheriff’s Department patrol unit transporting inmates stopped to assist a motorist whose vehicle became disabled.

“CHP Newhall area received reports of a traffic crash with possible injuries involving an L.A. County Sheriff’ Department vehicle (around 9:26 p.m.),” according to an email from Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall area office.

A white Tesla sedan reportedly spun out of control in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of Roxford Street and came to a stop in the carpool lane, according to the preliminary report of the incident.

California Highway Patrol officers investigate a collision Tuesday night. Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

A deputy in a patrol vehicle transporting two inmates from Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic saw the disabled car and pulled over to render aid, according to a report of the incident.

While the patrol unit was parked behind the disabled vehicle with its emergency lights activated, a Toyota Yaris, a compact sedan, struck the patrol unit from behind.

There were no injuries reported by any of the parties to officials, according to the CHP report. The two inmates, accompanied by deputies, were taken to nearby Holy Cross Medical Center, according to witnesses at the scene.