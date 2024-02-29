City to host meeting on plan for mall tonight 

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall to talk about the future of the mall.

The city has been holding outreach events and discussions for months to get input from residents on plans for the 111-acre site that stretches from McBean and Magic Mountain parkways to the west and to Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway to the east.

Centennial, a Dallas-based developer, purchased the property for nearly $200 million after Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield defaulted on its loan and announced plans to shed most of its U.S. properties in 2022.

Centennial has “said all the right things,” according to Jason Crawford, the city’s director of community development, in terms of “being on the same page with the city” about the future of the property, in a previous interview.

“The proposed TCSP is a long-range land-use plan that establishes the city’s vision for the TCSP area as a regional destination incorporating a balanced mix of uses,” according to the document prepared by planner Dave Peterson. “The city’s goals for the TCSP are to create a balance of residential, commercial, dining and entertainment uses; facilitate the creation of great placemaking; create a flexible framework for future development; and create a practical and buildable plan.”

To that end, Centennial has expressed a similar goal in statements to The Signal earlier this month.

“We do feel confident in saying that Valencia Town Center has the potential to become a multi-use, live-work-play destination similar to Hawthorn, Fox Valley and MainPlace that seamlessly and aesthetically combines retail, restaurants, entertainment, luxury living and office space in a single master-planned campus,” according to an email from Michael Platt, Centennial’s executive vice president for mixed-use development.