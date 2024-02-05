COC to host Women’s Conference on March 23

News release

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 23. Held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., this year’s conference will feature a lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Flourish.”

“This year’s conference is meant to inspire women in our Santa Clarita Valley community to flourish, whether by embracing their current circumstances or by making the necessary changes to establish new roots,” Rian Medlin, assistant superintendent and vice president of human resources at the college, said in a news release. “We hope this year’s Women’s Conference provides attendees with the tools and resources they need to grow into the best versions of themselves.”

The event will kick off with a welcome by Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook, followed by a keynote speech by Karen Laos, a communication expert and confidence cultivator.

With 30 years of coaching experience, Laos is on a mission to help eliminate self-doubt in 10 million women and replace it with self-confidence. Through the use of simple strategies and actionable tips, she has empowered women to ask for what they want in the boardroom and beyond, the release said. Her work has been featured on ABC, CBS, Fox, Inc., and NBC.

Laos is also the author of “Trust Your Own Voice: Growing Your Influence Through Confident Communication,” as well as the host of the podcast “Ignite Your Confidence,” which encourages women to stop holding back.

Breakout sessions throughout the day will cover a wide range of topics, such as mindfulness, exploring passions, engaging in the community, and women’s health and wellness.

Admission is $35, and $25 for students and college staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, catered meals, as well as a vendor fair. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

For more information about the 2024 Women’s Conference and to purchase tickets, go to www.canyons.edu/community/womensconference/index.php.