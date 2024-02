A dead mountain lion was found on the southbound Highway 14 near Santiago Road on Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

The CHP received reports of a dead mountain lion on the southbound 14 near Santiago Road at 8:42 a.m. and law enforcement officers were on the scene two minutes later, said Officer Michael Nasir with CHP Traffic Management.

Caltrans was notified to establish a small closure so animal control could remove the animal.