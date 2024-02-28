Deputies arrest man on suspicion of indecent exposure  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a transient man in Stevenson Ranch after responding to a report of indecent exposure at a supermarket shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A station official said the initial report involved a 50-year-old man who was defecating in front of the Vons in the 25900 block of The Old Road.

The man was confronted by a manager and an employee at the store, according to station officials, and the man became confrontational.

He was ultimately taken into custody when deputies responded to the scene, according to Sgt. Anthony Levin of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.