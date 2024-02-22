EPA: Chiquita presents ‘imminent and substantial endangerment’

Attorneys representing residents file petition against county, seeking landfill’s closure

By Signal Staff

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Chiquita Canyon LLC to take immediate steps to protect human health and the environment at its Castaic landfill, as the governmental heat continues to increase on the embattled landfill that has drawn thousands of complaints over the past year due to odors and toxic liquid related to subsurface smoldering.

The order Thursday morning came on the same day that attorneys for nearby residents impacted by the landfill’s stench filed a petition in L.A. County Superior Court asking the court to order the landfill closed. The petition alleges that L.A. County government, in allowing the landfill to continue operating, has violated the California Environmental Quality Act and anti-discrimination laws intended to ensure environmental justice.

The EPA order requires Chiquita to mitigate off-site community impacts caused by noxious odors and hazardous waste leachate and to contain and reduce the smoldering or reaction event occurring at the landfill, according to a news release issued by the EPA.

It was the second major governmental alert this week directed at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, after the state Department of Toxic Substances Control announced on Tuesday that it had hit the landfill with five Class I violations, finding that the company had illegally dumped liquid toxic waste at a facility in Gardena after trucking it away from Chiquita.

The EPA’s news release said its order is in coordination with the multi-agency critical action team formed Nov. 30 by local, state and federal agencies “to address the human health and environmental impacts caused by the deteriorating conditions at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.”

“This order reflects EPA’s commitment to ensuring landfill operators mitigate noxious odors and comply with federal law to prevent public exposure to hazardous wastes,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in the release. “Today’s order is the result of local, state, and federal collaboration to better protect the health of nearby residents as well as the surrounding environment.”

The 639-acre landfill has garnered thousands of complaints from nearby residents about noxious odors and leachate — the result of rainwater or other liquid filtering through or draining from wastes placed in a landfill — and prompted the issuance of over 100 notices of violation from state and local regulatory agencies.

The source of the complaints is a subsurface smoldering or elevated temperature reaction at the landfill that began in May 2022 and has grown in size and impact, the EPA release said, adding that, as of Jan. 17, the reaction area was located approximately 1,000 feet from the nearest resident.

In 2023, residents of the communities surrounding the landfill submitted more than 6,800 complaints of odor nuisance to the South Coast Air Quality Monitoring District. Residents reported numerous health impacts from the noxious odors, including eye irritation, respiratory symptoms and skin issues.

The AQMD has consistently traced odors back to the landfill and the reaction area and it has taken independent enforcement actions to mitigate the public health impacts caused to the community by the odors, the EPA release said.

The leachate seeping from the reaction area contains elevated levels of benzene, a hazardous substance. Benzene, a carcinogen, can adversely affect human health through air exposure or the consumption of benzene-contaminated water.

The subsurface reaction has caused a significant increase in leachate production, which Chiquita failed to properly manage as hazardous waste and has not been properly treating, storing, or disposing of the leachate, the EPA release said — echoing the announcement earlier in the week from the state DTSC, which said Chiquita had illegally disposed of toxic leachate containing hazardous levels of benzene.

The unilateral administrative order issued by EPA requires Chiquita Canyon LLC to comply with the law and properly manage, treat, and dispose of hazardous waste and to take steps to mitigate the odors emanating from the landfill, the EPA release said.

A spokesman for the landfill has yet to respond to a request for comment on the DTSC’s notice sent Tuesday evening. An additional request was made Thursday morning.

The EPA has created a website with information on the issues at Chiquita and the related enforcement actions. That site can be found at www.epa.gov/ca/chiquita-canyon-landfill-castaic-ca.

This is a breaking news story and additional information, including responses from elected officials, will be added as they become available.