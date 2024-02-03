Finally Family Homes honored by Sen. Wilk 

The Finally Family Homes nonprofit was honored as Sen. Scott Wilk’s Nonprofit of the Quarter for the organization’s work in helping foster youth Friday afternoon at the Restoration Church in Valencia.

Christina Dronen was gifted a special certificate of recognition by Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and other local field representatives for her lifelong work helping foster youth and the other services that her organization offers to the vulnerable community.

“The reason why I like to honor nonprofits is because they really stand in the gap between people’s needs and getting services,” said Wilk. “The government can’t do it all.”

Zion Banks, owner of a 200-square-foot tiny home that he built with the help and assistance of Finally Family Homes last year, was showcasing his space so attendees could see just how dedicated Dronen is to her work and how necessary the efforts of nonprofits truly is.

Stephanie English, senior field deputy for 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, shared a few words thanking Dronen for her efforts.

California State Senator Scott Wilk, left, tours the new tiny home of Zion Banks during a presentation of non-profit of the first quarter award to Finally Family Homes on Friday in Santa Clarita, 020224. Dan Watson/The Signal

“She continues to be engaged in important policy issues for youth in foster youth and the transitional age youth,” said English. “She’s the real deal as a human being, as a person and she’s doing this for the right reasons. This is such an amazing organization that I am so proud to be associated with.”

English added that Barger’s office is supporting the organization through funds so Finally Family Homes can allocate the resources for the beneficial services.

They are building their second tiny home for the next recipient.

“Thank you for honoring us today and for recognizing the efforts, especially of our young adults who have experienced foster care and have overcome so much to inspire all of us to keep going. To show us that they can overcome obstacles and do great things,” said Dronen to the group of attendees. “I just see so much inspiration and hope in them and I hope you all see that too that even though they’ve been through difficult things they are hard workers, and they are brilliant.”

“These are high-potential people that just need somebody to walk with them and to be there with them just like all of us,” said Dronen.