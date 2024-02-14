Fire personnel working to rescue downed horse 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were working on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a downed horse in Hasley Canyon, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Sanchez said a call came in at about 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday for a horse being down near the 30000 block of Madloy Street, with Fire Department personnel arriving at 4:22 p.m.

Multiple Fire Department vehicles were sent to the rescue, though some of the larger vehicles had to turn back due to space issues, Sanchez said. He added that four vehicles and their associated personnel were still at the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.