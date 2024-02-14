Fire personnel working to rescue downed horse 

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a horse being down on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a horse being down on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were working on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a downed horse in Hasley Canyon, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. 

Sanchez said a call came in at about 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday for a horse being down near the 30000 block of Madloy Street, with Fire Department personnel arriving at 4:22 p.m. 

Multiple Fire Department vehicles were sent to the rescue, though some of the larger vehicles had to turn back due to space issues, Sanchez said. He added that four vehicles and their associated personnel were still at the scene as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS