Golden Oak hosting info session on phlebotomy class 

Golden Oak Adult School is offering a free information session on Monday for anyone interested in learning about the new phlebotomy class being offered at the school.

The online session is scheduled to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/2uujywtv. Attendees will learn about the program, course dates, requirements, uniform guidelines and more.

The class, in partnership with UCLA, includes 40 hours of clinical rotation time at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, after which participants will be certified phlebotomists.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit goldenoakadultschool.com.