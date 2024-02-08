Golden Oak hosting info session on phlebotomy class 

Filler art of The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Golden Oak Adult School is offering a free information session on Monday for anyone interested in learning about the new phlebotomy class being offered at the school. 

The online session is scheduled to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/2uujywtv. Attendees will learn about the program, course dates, requirements, uniform guidelines and more. 

The class, in partnership with UCLA, includes 40 hours of clinical rotation time at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, after which participants will be certified phlebotomists. 

For more information, email [email protected] or visit goldenoakadultschool.com. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS