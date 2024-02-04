Holocaust survivor event postponed due to weather

Holocaust survivor Joe Alexander has postponed his visit to the Santa Clarita Valley to Feb. 25, according to the Chabad of SCV website.

He was scheduled to share about his experiences at the Hart High School auditorium today from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, Alexander decided to postpone the scheduled event in which he will recount his six-year harrowing journey through 12 concentration camps, grueling labor and unimaginable atrocities. He plans to tell his story and share the lessons he learned from his ordeals.

All are welcome to witness Alexander share about his journey. Tickets are $15 for general admission, students admitted free. The event is hosted by Chabad of SCV.

“Due to the dangerous storm forecasted, this lecture is postponed to Feb. 25,” Chabad of SCV announced on its website Sunday morning. “We are almost full. Please RSVP if you could make it Feb. 25.”

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.chabadscv.com/neveragain.