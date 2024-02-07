LASD official retires while under investigation

By Signal Staff

A high-ranking captain in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was relieved of duty on Sept. 11 pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, has retired while the investigation continues, according to LASD sources and county retirement records available online.

The captain, a Stevenson Ranch resident who was not working in the Santa Clarita Valley at the time the investigation began, retired Jan. 27 after 34 years with the county, according to L.A. County Board of Retirement records.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau in September declined to confirm the identity of the officer, but his name has been used in multiple published media reports and his name and other information related to the case have been corroborated by LASD sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Signal is declining to publish the name of the captain pending his arrest, filing of charges against him or official confirmation of his identity by a law enforcement agency.

In September, SIB officials released the following statement when questioned days after they learned of the captain’s status as a suspect, according to an email from the department:

“As of Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, a captain has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. The department takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and expects all members, especially those in leadership positions, to act in an ethical and responsible manner. Individuals who violate the department’s values and high standards will be held accountable.”

Published media reports have said the captain is the subject of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. Sources within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told The Signal on Wednesday that the investigation has not been closed, but the now-retired captain has yet to be arrested or charged with a crime.

The Signal’s original story about the captain being relieved of duty, published Sept. 18, can be found at tinyurl.com/2asp7ncc.