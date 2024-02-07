Local student Caitlyn Park named candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

News release

Caitlyn Park, a graduating senior at Saugus High School, has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2024.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors, according to a news release from the program. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of President Lyndon Johnson to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community.

It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth, the release said.

A panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 citizens appointed by President Joe Biden, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can email the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at [email protected] or call 507-931-8345.