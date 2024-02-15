Metrolink celebrates customer appreciation day with Eras-inspired theme

News release

Metrolink, Southern California’s regional rail provider, celebrated its sixth annual Customer Appreciation Day through a series of pop-up events at select stations across its 545-mile system, including the Newhall station.

The Wednesday event was given an “Eras” theme, in a nod to Taylor Swift’s world concert tour, which sold out a six-show run in August at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Metrolink initiative aimed to express gratitude to dedicated riders by infusing a sense of warmth and positivity into their travel, according to a Metrolink news release.

The day began with members of Metrolink’s board of directors, local elected officials, along with Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle and staff extending greetings to customers at stations on each of Metrolink’s seven service lines. Tokens of appreciation, such as smiles, swag and candy favors were shared to uplift the spirits of morning customers.

“Our riders are the heartbeat of Metrolink and through every era, they have been our partners in this incredible journey,” Kettle said in the release. “Customer Appreciation Day is a small token of our gratitude for the trust and loyalty our passengers have shown us. We look forward to many more eras together.”

This year, Metrolink embraced the theme “Eras: Metrolink & Metrolink Riders” to underscore the enduring relationship between the service and its passengers. Many Metrolink customers have ridden the train through different phases of their lives – as students, employees, leisure travelers and seniors, the release said.

Among the Metrolink board members who participated in the station pop-up events was Lauren Hughes-Leslie, a Lancaster City Council member who visited riders at the Newhall Station.