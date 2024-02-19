More rain expected for SCV until Wednesday  

More rain and the possibility of a weak tornado are on the way for the Santa Clarita Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Light “on and off” showers are expected throughout Tuesday morning. Beginning Tuesday afternoon, a second wave of additional stronger rainfall will be hitting the valley, said Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the NWS.

“We’re going to have a pretty significant frontal system pass through the area and this will bring additional rainfall as well as a different kind of pattern than we have right now. It’s going to be a lot more convective,” said Schoenfeld.

“This means that there could be areas of really high rainfall amounts and pretty dramatic effects such as strong winds and heavy downpour,” added Schoenfeld. There also might be chances of small hail and a “small chance of a weak, short-lived tornado situation during this time period” going into Wednesday morning.

Puddles from all across the Santa Clarita Valley after rain on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The tornado-like situation, should it occur, is expected to only last a few minutes at a given time, and isn’t expected to be strong enough to cause catastrophic destruction, said Schoenfeld.

“Towards the end of that atmospheric river we had a really unstable environment,” Schoenfeld said. “It would be a small tornado that would be rated pretty low on the scale and only last, like maybe five minutes.”

She added it was worth mentioning because this kind of weather isn’t usually seen in Southern California and may cause concern.

Schoenfeld advised that local residents should stay inside and “put as much between you and the outside as you can.”

A flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, so commuters should be on the lookout if they come across flooded roadways, and additional driving precautions were advised by Schoenfeld.

She said individuals should keep both hands on the wheel. If hydroplaning occurs, it’s advised to steer into skid to regain traction, drive through the interior lanes since they are less likely to flood and add more time for commutes.

Cloudy skies due to the rain that came over the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Forecasts for the SCV are as follows: