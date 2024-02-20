No arrests in connection to Canyon Country shooting  

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Canyon Country early Sunday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

It is believed that there are multiple suspects based on witness statements, said Bill Edson, watch sergeant with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The exact number of suspects was unknown as of Monday afternoon, added Edson.

Authorities first received a call regarding the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. and arrived at the scene three minutes later, near Walnut Springs Avenue’s intersections with Pleasantdale Street and Drycliff Street.

Crime scene markers can be seen on the grass, on top of vehicles and in various other locations after a report of a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of Walnut Springs Avenue and Drycliff Street in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Initially, there were no known suspects or victims where the incident took place, but deputies were subsequently notified that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.

“There was a shooting last night at a residence,” sheriff’s Sgt. Johnny Gillespie said Sunday morning. “When the deputies got there, there were no victims there, there were no suspects there. However, later on, there was a [victim] that went to the hospital regarding possible gunshot wounds.”

Gillespie said that neither sheriff’s deputies nor the L.A. County Fire Department transported the victim, leading deputies to believe that they either drove themselves or were taken by someone else.

Deputies remained at the location of the shooting after finding spent casings.

Edson confirmed on Monday that only one person was shot, and he is expected to survive. The nature of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

A witness nearby living in the neighborhood saw someone on his lawn, a confrontation occurred and shortly after that someone fired shots, said Edson.

Detectives were still conducting their investigation Monday and therefore Edson could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.

“Most of the time our shootings out here are usually gang-related. However in this case, I don’t think we’ve been able to determine that yet,” he said.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.