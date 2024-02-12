No arrests in fight outside Newhall library 

SCV Sheriff station deputies remained at the Old Town Newhall parking lot patrolling the area in case the suspect returned on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
There were no arrests after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of two men described as homeless who were seen fighting in front of the Old Town Newhall Library on Monday. 

One of the men pulled out a pocketknife in response to an altercation, according to an official at the scene who declined to be identified. He said both men are believed to have fled the scene before they arrived. There were no injuries reported.   

Deputies were still seen parked in front of the library as of 11:20 a.m. 

