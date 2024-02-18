No arrests yet following Canyon Country shooting

No arrests have been made following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of Walnut Springs Avenue and Drycliff Street in Canyon Country, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a shooting last night at a residence,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Johnny Gillespie. “When the deputies got there, there were no victims there, there were no suspects there. However, later on, there was a [victim] that went to the hospital regarding possible gunshot wounds.”

Gillespie said that neither sheriff’s deputies nor the L.A. County Fire Department transported the victim, leading deputies to believe that they either drove themselves or were taken by someone else.

Authorities first received a call regarding the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. and arrived at the scene three minutes later. While no suspect was found, deputies remained at the scene after finding spent casings. Neither a potential suspect nor the hospitalized victim has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.