Person taken to hospital after collision Sunday  

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The incident initially came in as a traffic collision at the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and the Old Road in Valencia. No information about the person’s identity or their condition was immediately available, officials said. 

First responders were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A County Fire Department.   

The patient was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.  

Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS