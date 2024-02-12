Person taken to hospital after collision Sunday  

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident initially came in as a traffic collision at the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and the Old Road in Valencia. No information about the person’s identity or their condition was immediately available, officials said.

First responders were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A County Fire Department.

The patient was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.