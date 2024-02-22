Planning OKs tower, home plan, subdivision  

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday named its new chair for 2024 and also unanimously approved several smaller changes to the city’s landscape.

Planning Commissioner Tim Burkhart, who recently retired as corporate vice president for Six Flags Entertainment Corp., was named as chair of the Planning Commission for 2024.

A new home in Sand Canyon, a cellphone tower colocation and a commercial subdivision were among the new plans approved.

Burkhart also announced Tuesday that he’s one of two commissioners who are running for Santa Clarita City Council. Patsy Ayala, who was named vice chair Tuesday, is the other. Both have declared their intent to seek the District 1 seat, which includes Newhall and western Canyon Country.

Subdivision

The subdivision for Centre Pointe Village shopping center in Canyon Country, off Golden Valley Road and Carl Boyer Drive, was made at the request of the developer.

The property has been seeing an increase in leasing activity, according to Randy Wrage, a representative of the owner, Spirit Properties.

The city approved the development as one lot in 2007, which included six buildings and 159,000 square feet of development on 23.66 acres.

The change subdivided the parcel into nine lots, which makes it easier to manage, according to Wrage, who also indicated there might be some changes coming to the property announced later this year.

The changes approved Tuesday applied to about 133,000 square feet of the center, which includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Joann Fabric and Crafts and a sandwich shop, as well as a few vacancies.

New home

The city also approved a new home in Sand Canyon that’s being planned for nearly 4,000 square feet, a 32-foot tall, two-story, single-family home on an undeveloped 5-acre lot.

The county assessor’s map places the parcel on Triumph Avenue about a mile south of the intersection of Lost and Sand canyon roads.

Cell tower colocation

The commission also approved adjustments to an existing cellphone tower in Saugus.

The request by AT&T called for the company “to install and operate an unmanned wireless communications facility on an existing 214-foot-tall Southern California Edison lattice tower, located north of Grace Baptist Church and east of San Francisquito Canyon Road.”